Police: Arizona mom behind YouTube channel, accused of child abuse dies at Scottsdale hospital

The Maricopa Police Department confirms Machelle Hobson, who was behind a popular Youtube channel and accused of child abuse, died Tuesday.

Police say Hobson died at a hospital in Scottsdale around 10:00 a.m.

Hobson, 47, was arrested in March, accused of abusing her seven adopted children and forcing them to star in YouTube videos. She pleaded not guilty to charges accusing her of pepper-spraying them, striking them with a clothes hanger and making them take ice baths.

In July, Hobson's lawyer said her competency to stand trial was in question. The case was on hold until the issue was decided.

