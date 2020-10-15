Police: Armed robbery suspect in custody following shooting in Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police officers are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting south of Downtown Phoenix.

According to a brief statement from Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, the incident happened in an area northeast of Buckeye Road and Central Avenue.

According to a tweet made by Phoenix Police on its unverified Twitter page, the incident involved an armed robbery suspect, who is now in custody. The suspect was not injured.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

