Police: Armed robbery suspect in custody standoff, police shooting in Phoenix

A man was taken into custody after a standoff and police shooting near Downtown Phoenix on Oct. 15.

According to information released by Phoenix Police officials, the incident happened in an area northeast of Buckeye Road and Central Avenue, at around noon.

The suspect, according to police was accused of taking part in an armed robbery. After several hours of negotiation with police, the suspect came to the door and pointed a gun towards officers. A police officer then fired his weapon.

The suspect, officials say, was not injured, and surrendered peacefully after that. The man is accused of taking part in several armed robberies over the past week.

