Police: Barricaded suspect fired at officers, U.S. Marshals from inside Frankford home

article

Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter firing at police from inside a home in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene near the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street around 1 p.m.

According to police, a suspect barricaded himself inside a home on the block and began firing at U.S. Marshals and officers that were on the scene.

Police say there are no injuries to officers or civilians at this time and have also asked the public to avoid the area.

Harding Middle School and Frankford High School have been placed on lockdown as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 29 for updates.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP