High speed police chase ends with suspect's arrest in North Phoenix

A police chase in Phoenix ended with the suspect's arrest during the evening hours of June 30.

For some time, the suspect involved in the chase was headed north on I-17, and he was seen driving a red pickup with a camper shell added to the bed.

According to DPS officials, the vehicle failed to yield to troopers on the I-10, which led to the chase. At time, the vehicle was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle, according to DPS officials, eventually headed to North Phoenix, and ended in the area of Cave Creek Road and Loop 101.

