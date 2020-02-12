Police: Child porn found at home of Phoenix man accused of secretly filming people getting massages

article

Officials with the Peoria Police Department say a man is accused of filming people inside a massage room with a hidden video camera.

According to a statement released Wednesday afternoon, officers arrested 52-year-old Robert Miller Wednesday morning at his home in Phoenix. An investigation involving Miller began on the evening of February 10, when an extremely aware customer discovered an odd item plugged into an outlet in a massage room.

In a photo provided by Peoria Police, the odd item resembles a charger with two USB ports, with a hidden camera lens located below the ports.

Miller, according to police, works as a massage therapist for a company named New Serenity Massage / Pain Management Arizona. Miller reportedly provided massages at two locations, one of which was in Peoria.

Investigators say they believe Miller was recording customers before, during and after massages he performed.

During a search of Miller's home, detectives say hundreds of images of child pornography, sex toys that resemble children, and videos of customers during their massages were found.

According to Peoria Police officials, Miller is accused of surreptitious filming and sexual exploitation of a minor. He has been booked into the 4th Avenue Jail.

Anyone with information can contact Peoria Police. People can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/