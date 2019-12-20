Police: Child removed from Mesa pool has died

article

Mesa Police officials say a child who was found in a pool at a residential area Friday has died.

According to Mesa Fire officials, crews responded to a home southeast of the intersection of Southern Avenue and Greenfield Road for a drowning call, and when crews arrived, they found a child who was already removed from a swimming pool by family members.

The child was taken to a hospital, where police say the child subsequently died. Fire officials said it is unknown how the child got into the pool or how long the child was in the pool.

