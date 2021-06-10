Police: City bus involved in deadly crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash involving a city bus in Phoenix.
According to police officials, the incident happened just before 4:00 p.m. in the area of 7th Avenue and Missouri. Besides the city bus, four other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Officials say besides the two deaths, seven others were hurt and taken to the hospital, including one person who is listed in very critical condition.
Officials say the area will be closed through the evening commute.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
