Police: Crash kills 1 pedestrian in Phoenix

Phoenix Police officials say a pedestrian is dead following a crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened near 16th Street and Indian School Road, and it involved two pedestrians. One of the pedestrians was declared dead at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Traffic was blocked in all directions at 16th Street and Indian School Road as a result of the crash, according to police. Officials are expected to have more information on the crash Wednesday morning.