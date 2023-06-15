Police, DPS investigating reports of shooting near Downtown Phoenix

We have learned that Phoenix Police and DPS are investigating reports of a shooting near Downtown Phoenix on June 15.

The scene is unfolding in the area of 5th Avenue and Culver, which is located just north of Interstate 10, and is close to an elementary school.

According to FOX 10 Photojournalist Rick Davis, first responders have taken one person away from the scene.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Map of where the incident is unfolding