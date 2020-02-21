Police: FBI will investigate shooting in North Phoenix

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say the U.S. Marshal's Office was involved in a shooting in North Phoenix near a motel on Friday.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson says the shooting happened along Black Canyon Freeway, between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue.

No officers were injured. One suspect was transported to an area hospital.

Sgt. Thompson says the incident will be investigated by the FBI, and referred all questions to FBI officials.

No names have been released in this case.

FOX 10 is working to obtain more information on the incident.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

