Police, firefighters working to recover body from west Phoenix canal

Police and firefighters are working to recover a body from a west Phoenix canal, the fire department said Tuesday.

According to Phoenix Fire, crews responded on Aug. 31 to a canal near Interstate 10 and 79th Avenue for reports of a body in a canal.

"Firefighters got on the scene and determined that this will be a ‘body recovery’ and not a rescue," the department said in a statement.

Once the body is pulled from the canal, the investigation will be turned over to Phoenix Police.

