Police gather in Downtown Phoenix amid protest following death of George Floyd

A large group of people gathered in Downtown Phoenix Thursday evening, joining protesters in other parts of the country following the death of an unarmed black man while in police custody.

Protests have been taking place in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. A video taken by a bystander showed one of four officers pinning Floyd to the ground and pressing his knee into the man’s neck, as the man repeats that he cannot breathe. Floyd eventually becomes unresponsive, but the officer continues to hold his knee to the man’s neck until an ambulance arrives. Floyd would later die at the hospital.

The four officers involved in the incident have not been identified, but they have been fired by police in Minneapolis.

In Phoenix, protesters gathered near 3rd Avenue and Washington, and then marched towards the Phoenix Police headquarters. Some of the protesters have marched towards the Arizona State Capitol, and police are at the scene, as of 10:00 p.m. Video taken by FOX 10 crews at the scene show at least some officers with pepper sprays at the ready.

As of 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, some protesters are still in the Downtown Phoenix area, as police stepped up their presence.