Expand / Collapse search

Police: Hit-and-run driver sought after woman in wheelchair struck by car in Chandler

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 23 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run after they say a woman in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in Chandler.

According to Chandler police, the woman was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries following the collision near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road.

Witnesses say a dark-colored Dodge caravan left the area heading south on Iowa Street into a neighborhood after the collision.

The driver of the van is described as a Hispanic man in his late-30s with a mustache and was wearing a dark-colored hat.

Police say the van has damage to driver's side front bumper.

If you have any information, please call police at 480-782-4130.