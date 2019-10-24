Police: Houston wrecker driver took photo of suspects before he was shot and killed

Police say a wrecker driver took a picture of two suspects before he was shot and killed in north Houston.

Authorities say the victim, 48-year-old Augustin Martinez, was giving a ride to a customer around 9 p.m. Wednesday when he got into a verbal altercation with two males at an apartment complex parking lot on W. Little York. Martinez is the owner of Parking and Towing Experts.

Police say the suspects in a red Ford Explorer became hostile and one of them fired multiple shots into the wrecker.

Martinez was shot and died at the scene. The customer was shot in the shoulder and is expected to survive.

Police are searching for two suspects in a photo that Martinez managed to take before the shooting. The suspects are described only as two Hispanic males between 30 to 40 years of age.

Martinez's daughter is now speaking out.

"I spent the whole night waiting for him to come home. I didn’t think it was true. I thought he was coming home. I know he’s dead but I’m still waiting,” says Carolina Escamilla.



"I’m mad they don’t have them in custody. I’ll never see my dad again and they’re just out there,” Escamilla says. “They not only took away my father, they took away someone who provides food for lots of families. Someone who helped out the community. My life is different now."

Martinez’s passenger was shot in the shoulder and survived. Escamilla says the two men thought her dad was towing vehicles from the apartment complex on West Little York at I-45 and became angry with him, but he wasn’t.

Anyone with information on the identities of the wanted suspects or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.