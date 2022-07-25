Expand / Collapse search
Police ID man killed after Lyft driver demanded he exit vehicle on Dewey Beach highway: officials

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:37AM
News
FOX 5 DC

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Police have identified a man who was struck and killed by a car along a highway in a Delaware beach town after they say he was forced out of a rideshare vehicle following an argument with the driver.

Sidney Wolf, 43, of Clarksburg, Maryland died just before 1:45 a.m. Sunday on Coastal Highway near Anchors Way in Dewey Beach.

Police say Wolf and five others hired a Lyft driver to pick them up in Dewey Beach and take them to their residence in nearby Bethany Beach.

After a disagreement with the group, police say the driver stopped the vehicle in the middle of the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway, terminated the ride, and demanded the passengers exit.

Authorities say a car traveling southbound swerved to miss the Lyft driver’s stopped vehicle and struck Wolf who had just exited and was standing in the roadway.

Police say Wolf died at the scene. The other passengers were not injured. The striking vehicle pulled over to the shoulder.

Detectives say the driver of the Lyft vehicle fled southbound on Coastal Highway immediately after the crash. They have not yet identified the driver.

A Lyft spokesperson released the following statement to FOX 5:

"We are heartbroken by this incident. Our hearts are with the victim's loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we’ve reached out to the ride requester to offer our support. We are in contact with law enforcement and will assist them however we can."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Corporal Argo at 302-703-3264 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.