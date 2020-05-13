Police investigate deadly west Phoenix shooting

Police are investigating a second deadly shooting, this time in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a call about a fight at 3600 W. Moreland Street. There they found a man inside the home.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working to obtain a suspect description and motive, the department said.

RELATED: Investigation into deadly shooting underway in Phoenix

The roadway was restricted on Moreland Street from 36th to 37th avenues for the investigation.

No further information is available.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The first shooting of the night happened at 71st Avenue and McDowell Road where a man was found dead with gunshot wounds.