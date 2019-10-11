Police investigate fatal shooting in Glendale, search for suspect continues

article

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 69th Avenue and Utopia on Friday morning.

A male victim was found outside of a residence and officers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Others inside the home were not harmed.

"The shooter was reported leaving the location in a suspect vehicle and was known to the victim," stated Officer Tiffany Ngalula of the Glendale Police Department. "Detectives will be assuming the investigation and next of kin notifications need to be made before we can provide any additional information."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.