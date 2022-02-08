Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Mesa neighborhood
MESA, Ariz. - Police are at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning in Mesa.
The investigation is underway in a neighborhood near Dobson Road and University Drive.
"The shooting resulted in the death of an adult male," Det. Brandi George said in a statement on Feb. 8.
No further details were released
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
