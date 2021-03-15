Police investigating hit-and-run crash that left several people injured in Phoenix

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix that left several people hospitalized.

According to Phoenix police, a Chevrolet Tahoe and Chrysler Pacifica were traveling westbound on Southern Avenue near 34th Street just before 11 p.m. on March 14 when both drivers lost control of the vehicles.

The Tahoe went off the road and the Chrysler crossed the median onto the eastbound lanes before hitting a Hyundai Elantra.

The Tahoe did not stop after the crash and left the scene.

A 21-year-old woman riding in the Pacifica suffered serious injuries. A 31-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman riding in the Elantra also suffered serious injuries.

Impairment is not suspected in the crash.

Advertisement

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.