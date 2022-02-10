Police looking for elderly man who dropped $6,000 in cash in Show Low Safeway

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who dropped a large bundle of cash while walking inside a Show Low grocery store.

According to police, the man was walking through the grocery store, located near 10th and Deuce of Clubs Avenues on Feb. 9 when he dropped $6,000 in cash.

"This gentleman walks with a limp and the Safeway employees are acquainted with him but do not know how to contact him," police said in a Facebook post.

The man was wearing a blue hat, coat, and blue jeans when the incident happened.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 928-537-4365.

