Police looking for elderly man who dropped $6,000 in cash in Show Low Safeway
SHOW LOW, Ariz. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who dropped a large bundle of cash while walking inside a Show Low grocery store.
According to police, the man was walking through the grocery store, located near 10th and Deuce of Clubs Avenues on Feb. 9 when he dropped $6,000 in cash.
"This gentleman walks with a limp and the Safeway employees are acquainted with him but do not know how to contact him," police said in a Facebook post.
The man was wearing a blue hat, coat, and blue jeans when the incident happened.
If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 928-537-4365.
Arizona Headlines
- Arizona officer shot, taken to hospital in Camp Verde; gunman sought
- 3 hurt after structure holding back wet concrete collapsed near Intel campus in south Chandler, officials say
- Woman, 2 sons wanted in connection with Washington man's murder arrested in Arizona: US Marshals
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement