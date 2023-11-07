Expand / Collapse search
Police looking for man accused of exposing himself to elderly women inside Goodyear Dollar Tree

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police are searching for a man accused of following two women and exposing himself to them inside a Goodyear dollar store.

According to police, the suspect followed two 70-year-old women from a Hobby Lobby store to a Dollar Tree store between 1:45 and 3 p.m. on Nov. 6.

While inside the Dollar Tree, the suspect allegedly exposed himself to the women.

"The subject was not located at that time, but officers were able to get a good photograph of the subject from security videos," police said.

goodyear indecent exposure suspect

Police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to two 70-year-old women inside a Goodyear Dollar Tree store. (Goodyear PD)

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 623-932-1220.