Police looking for man accused of exposing himself to elderly women inside Goodyear Dollar Tree

Police are searching for a man accused of following two women and exposing himself to them inside a Goodyear dollar store.

According to police, the suspect followed two 70-year-old women from a Hobby Lobby store to a Dollar Tree store between 1:45 and 3 p.m. on Nov. 6.

While inside the Dollar Tree, the suspect allegedly exposed himself to the women.

"The subject was not located at that time, but officers were able to get a good photograph of the subject from security videos," police said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 623-932-1220.