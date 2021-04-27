Police: Man accused of killing mother in Phoenix home

article

Phoenix Police officials say an arrest has been made after a 44-year-old woman was found dead inside a Phoenix home.

According to a statement released by police on April 27, 24-year-old Jesus Gamez Ruiz is accused of killing Nora Ruiz at a home near Dunlap and 19th Avenue.

Investigators say an investigation into the incident began after Gamez Ruiz went to a hopsital with injuries that did not align with information he gave to hospital staff members.

"The Phoenix Police Departmet bneame involved and responded to his home residence to check the welfare of other occupants," read a statement released by police officials.

When officers arrived at the home, they saw through a window and found Ruiz on the ground. She was later declared dead at the scene.

"During an interview with investigators, Jesus admitted to his involvement in the incident," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say Gamez Ruiz is accused of first degree murder.