Police: Man arrested in connection with Mesa drive-by shooting that left one-year-old dead

article

Mesa Police officials say an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in Mesa that left a one-year-old dead in October.

The incident happened near the area of Dobson and Guadalupe on the night of Oct. 16. At the time of the shooting, people had been gathered around some food trucks in the area for dinner. Everyone who had been shot were either food vendors or customers.

At the time, witnesses say a white or silver Kia Soul or a similar box-type SUV was driving down Guadalupe Road when it stopped in the middle of the street and started shooting towards the food trucks. Police say one of the food vendors started to shoot back at the suspect's car, which fled westbound on Guadalupe.

The one-year-old, identified as Sebastian Duran, died on Oct. 18.

Sebastian Duran, 1, died after a shooting in Mesa, Arizona on Oct. 16. He succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 18.

On Oct. 29, Mesa Police officials released body camera video taken at the scene of the shooting, and in November, it was announced that the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible was increased to $40,000.

Advertisement

Screenshot of body camera video taken at the night of the incident (Courtesy: Mesa Police Department)

According to a statement released on Nov. 30, 29-year-old Larry T. Miller is accused of first-degree murder in connection to the incident.

We can confirm the physical altercation that occurred 2 hours before the shooting is related to this case," read a portion of the statement,

Besides first-degree murder, Mesa Police officials say Miller is accused of six counts of attempted first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, endangerment, and aggravated assault.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.