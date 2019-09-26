Police: Man involved in police situation in Chandler considered "armed and dangerous"

Chandler Police officials say they are still looking for a man who was involved in a police situation Thursday that led to the lockdown of two schools in the area.

According to Seth Tyler with Chandler Police, officers were in the area of Kitty Hawk and Terrace, near the intersection of McClintock Drive and Loop 202 Santan Freeway, for an incident involving a suspect who is armed with a gun. The incident led to Kyrene del Pueblo Middle School and Kyrene de la Paloma being locked down, although the lockdowns have been lifted.

The man involved has been identified by Chandler Police as 54-year-old Robert Hise, who is wanted for alleged Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Robert Hise (Courtesy: Chandler Police)

The incident began at around 12:30 p.m., when a woman called 911 and reported that her husband was chasing her down the street with a gun. At one point, police asked residents in the area to shelter in place, and tactical operations officers with Chandler Police were seen arriving at the scene, while a Sheriff's helicopter circled above the area.

People living in the area say they rarely have any sort of crime in the area, and to see the scene was startling.

"I have a family," said Glenn Duran. "I am going to make sure all the alarms are on and the cameras are on, just to double check. I didn’t know how critical it was over here, but now that we have someone on the loose with a gun. He can be anywhere."

Hise should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Chandler Police. Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

