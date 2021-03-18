Police: Man shot and killed on prison grounds shortly after being released

article

Philadelphia police said a man who was released from prison early Thursday morning did not make it off prison grounds before he was shot and killed.

Officers were called to Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Holmesburg around 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the unnamed victim was near a prison shack when someone fired at least 10 shots.

The 20-year-old was struck several times in the upper body and pronounced dead shortly after police arrived, Small said. Spent shell casings were found scattered around the victim, which leads investigators to believe the victim was shot from close range.

Prison guards did not see the shooting and no cameras are pointed where the gunfire erupted, according to Small. Reports indicate that a dark-colored car was seen speeding away from the prison shortly after the shooting.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter