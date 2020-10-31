Police: Man steals a tool from Home Depot, threatens employees

Phoenix Police say a man stole a tool from a Home Depot and when he tried to leave, he threatened employees verbally and with a pocket knife on Oct. 7.

The reported crime happened near McDowell Road and 75th Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic man wearing a neon-colored long-sleeve T-shirt, black shoes and blue jeans. He had a red bandana over his face and wore a red and gray backpack.

He had a silver mountain bike with him, as well.

If you have any information regarding this case, you can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

You remain completely anonymous and could earn a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect(s) of this crime.

