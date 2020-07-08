Police: Man, woman accused of coughing on employees at Walmart in Yuma

article

Officials with Yuma Police Department say two people have been arrested and accused of multiple offenses after an incident at Walmart.

According to a statement released on July 8, officers were called out to the wall mart at around 10:51 a.m. on the same day for a disorderly conduct call. The suspects, police officials say, allegedly refused to wear masks inside the store, and were coughing on employees.

Officials said when police arrived, one of the officers tried to make contact with 38-year-old Frank Montoya and 23-year-old Victoria Parra Carranza.

"While attempting to stop Montoya and Parra Carranza to identify them and give them an official trespass, both refused and Montoya became confrontational," read a portion of the statement.

Police said officers tried to stop Montoya from leaving, but he fled on foot. He was later apprehended and fought with officers. As officers tried to detain Montoya, Parra Carranza came up to the scene and tried to interfere. Parra Carranza then fought with officers, and was taken into custody.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP