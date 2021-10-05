Police: Man, woman injured in apparent drive-by shooting in Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a man and woman Tuesday night, the department said.

The shooting happened near 45th Street and Broadway Road around 8:30 p.m.

At the scene, a woman who had been shot was found. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Soon after, officers learned a man who was shot at the same location arrived to another nearby hospital. His condition hasn't been released.

"Preliminary information indicates the victims were shot by subjects in a vehicle that fled the area before police arrived," police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

