Police: Man, woman injured in apparent drive-by shooting in Phoenix
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a man and woman Tuesday night, the department said.
The shooting happened near 45th Street and Broadway Road around 8:30 p.m.
At the scene, a woman who had been shot was found. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Soon after, officers learned a man who was shot at the same location arrived to another nearby hospital. His condition hasn't been released.
"Preliminary information indicates the victims were shot by subjects in a vehicle that fled the area before police arrived," police said.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
