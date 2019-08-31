Police: Manhunt for active shooters in Texas

article

The Midland (Texas) and Odessa (Texas) Police Department warned residents on Facebook on Saturday afternoon about reports of active shooters.

"A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims," said Odessa Police on Facebook.

The Midland Police Department said that there are reports of two shooters in two separate vehicles. "The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van," police said on Facebook.

Midland Police also said on Facebook that "there are reports of an active shooter at the Home Depot in Odessa."

Police warned the public to stay indoors and stay away from any active scenes.

The University of Texas Permian Basin in Odessa is on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.