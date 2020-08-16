Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Police: Multiple officers shot in Cedar Park, subject barricaded in home

Published 
Crime-publicsafety
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Multiple officers have been shot while responding to a call in Cedar Park, Texas. 

According to the Cedar Park Police Department, multiple law enforcement agencies are at a home off of Natalie Cove. Police say the subject has barricaded himself inside the home. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 