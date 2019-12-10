Police officer among multiple dead in Jersey City

One police officer and multiple others were killed inside a grocery store in a more than hour-long gun battle in Jersey City on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Another officer and a civilian were also hospitalized in stable condition with gunshot wounds and two other officers were receiving treatment for other injuries sustained in the response.

The dramatic scene unfolded in an area that has a Catholic school, a few convenience stores, a kosher supermarket, and a hairstylist. There is also a synagogue and a church in the area.

30,000 students were locked down in their schools for hours as the situation unfolded.

Here's what we know: - Heavy gunfire reported

- 1 police officer dead, 2 others injured

-"Multiple deaths reported

- Suspects were in grocery store

-Several schools on lockdown

Two suspects were "taken down" according to FOX News and the search was on for a third person.

Governor Murphy said that he had been briefed on the unfolding situation.

Advertisement

RELATED: LAW ENFORCEMENT REACTION

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown," Murphy said in a tweet.

Twitter user Keldy Ortiz posted video with the sounds of rapid gunfire. Bursts of gunfire had been going on for around an hour in the city, just across the river from Manhattan.

"They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago." — Witness Andy Patel

Andy Patel works at a liquor store about three blocks away from the site of the shooting site and said there had been consistent gunfire.

"I can hear the gunshots. It's like firecrackers going off. They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago. Then it stopped for like 20 or 30 minutes. The cops were clearing everyone off the streets," said Patel.

MLK Drive was also cleared of any pedestrians. Video from the scene shows officers taking aim from a corner while heavily armed police stand outside a school.

In another clip posted online, a long stream of armed officers with weapons pointing in several directions walk down a sidewalk.

Several schools in the area have been placed on lockdown and people in all schools in neighboring Bayonne were also ordered to shelter in place.

Jersey City school boards officials were working on a plan to get students home from school hours after their normal dismissal time.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it was responding to the scene to help in the investigation.

The New York Police Department sent emergency services personnel, and its counterterrorism unit was monitoring the situation, although terrorism was not believed to be connected to the situation.

The NJ State Police Benevolent Association asked for prayers for officers in Jersey City.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.