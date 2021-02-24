Police: Phoenix adult care facility owner arrested, accused of murder

article

Phoenix Police officials say they have arrested a care facility owner in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man that happened in 2020.

According to a statement released by police on the night of Feb. 24, the care facility owner arrested is 52-year-old Valer Catuna, who was arrested on the same day.

In their statement, police officials say officers were called out to the facility, located near 35th Avenue and Grovers, for a deceased person call on Oct. 21.

"The death was reported as a medical event with no obvious signs of foul play," read a portion of the statement. "The Maricopa County Medical Examiner later performed an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide."

The victim was identified by police on Feb. 24 as William Griswold. In the months following his death, police officials say homicide investigators compiled physical evidence and witness interviews.

"Adult Protective Services and the Arizona Department of Health Services were notified and responded to ensure the remaining occupants of the facility were safe and properly cared for," read a portion of the statement.

