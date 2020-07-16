Police: Pregnant woman dies after being shot in head in North Philadelphia

Police say a pregnant woman has died after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2500 block of West Berks Street around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The woman, who was four months pregnant, was sitting in an SUV after visiting relatives when a man opened the door of the vehicle and shot her in the head. She was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she died. The woman has been identified as 25-year-old Shaliyah Davis by family. Her sister told FOX 29 that Davis was a hard worker and graduate of Girls High.

Shaliyah Davis (Family Photo)

"From witness accounts a male individual came to the vehicle, approached from the passenger side, opened the door, and fired a shot into the car,” said Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Naish. "He was chased by another individual and as a result of some video that we recovered it appears that the second individual may have been firing shots or at least chasing the original shooter with a gun."

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was on scene along with crime scene investigators.

"Any shooting is a terrible shooting but this just continues to escalate the urgency behind why we have to do what we can to stem the violence in our neighborhoods," said Commissioner Outlaw.

Police say preliminary information leads them to believe this is a domestic incident but when asked if it was possibly an act of retaliation, Commissioner Outlaw would only say they're following up on strong leads and that the victim looks to have been the intended target.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

