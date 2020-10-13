Police pursuit underway in Ventura County after standoff in Thousand Oaks

Oxnard police officers on Tuesday afternoon were again in pursuit of an attempted murder suspect after a brief standoff situation at the Promenade at Westlake Village.

Officers were led to the shopping center after a pursuit that started at 11:45 a.m. in Oxnard. It was initially reported the suspect was armed and that the attempted homicide was related to a domestic incident in which he threatened family members with a gun, authorities said.

Prior to the standoff, the suspect was driving a pickup truck and was traveling at high speeds through Ventura County.

During the pursuit, the suspect displayed odd behavior by stopping at traffic lights and traveling at slow speeds.

Law enforcement appeared to have the suspect surrounded at The Promenade at Westlake Village by 12:25. p.m.

Advertisement

Oxnard officers blocked off incoming traffic from accessing the shopping area. Officers said they were concerned about civilian safety.

After an estimated 30 minutes, the pursuit restarted as the suspect bypassed officers. Officials said they did not want the suspect to feel "caged in."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.