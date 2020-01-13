Police responding to active shooting report near school in Henrico County, authorities say

Police in Virginia are responding to a report of an active shooter near a school in Henrico County.

A tweet from Henrico County police advises people to avoid the area.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

No other details were immediately available.

It's unknown if there are any injuries.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.