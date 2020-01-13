Police responding to active shooting report near school in Henrico County, authorities say
HENRICO, Va. - Police in Virginia are responding to a report of an active shooter near a school in Henrico County.
A tweet from Henrico County police advises people to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available.
It's unknown if there are any injuries.
