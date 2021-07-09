1 hurt after shooting outside Knott's Berry Farm

Police responded to a shooting outside Knott's Berry Farm late Friday night.

The Buena Park Police Department responded to a call from the area a little before 9 p.m. Officers say in a tweet that there is no active shooter.

According to a statement from Knott's Berry Farm, one person was taken to the hospital. Officials did not specify the severity of the shooting victim's injuries.

As of late Friday night, officials did not say if an arrest has been made.

A parkgoer shared a photo of people hiding at a restaurant during the shooting investigation.

"Luckily ended up at a restaurant. When a shooting went down. All safe," a post from @SkateCholo read.

Several miles away from the theme park, a large fire broke out on the 91 Freeway in Buena Park. Officials did not say if the fire had anything to do with the shooting investigation.

