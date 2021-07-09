Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 9:32 PM MST until SAT 1:30 AM MST, Gila County, Pinal County
10
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 9:18 PM MST until SAT 1:30 AM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 11:45 PM MST, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 10:06 PM MST until FRI 10:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 10:45 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Dust Advisory
from FRI 9:54 PM MST until FRI 10:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 10:45 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle

1 hurt after shooting outside Knott's Berry Farm

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Mass Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix

1 person hurt in shooting outside Knott's Berry Farm

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside the theme park.

BUENA PARK, Calif. - Police responded to a shooting outside Knott's Berry Farm late Friday night.

The Buena Park Police Department responded to a call from the area a little before 9 p.m. Officers say in a tweet that there is no active shooter.

According to a statement from Knott's Berry Farm, one person was taken to the hospital. Officials did not specify the severity of the shooting victim's injuries.

As of late Friday night, officials did not say if an arrest has been made.

Heavy police presence at Knott's Berry Farm

SkyFOX is over a heavy police presence at the Knott's Berry Farm Friday night.

A parkgoer shared a photo of people hiding at a restaurant during the shooting investigation.

"Luckily ended up at a restaurant. When a shooting went down. All safe," a post from @SkateCholo read.

b7cdb4ea-GENERIC-WEB-MAIN-2.jpg

Several miles away from the theme park, a large fire broke out on the 91 Freeway in Buena Park. Officials did not say if the fire had anything to do with the shooting investigation.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.