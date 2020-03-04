Police searching for missing Mesa autistic 14-year-old

article

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Mesa teen who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

Mesa police say 14-year-old Henry Islas was last seen near Country Club Drive and the US 60 freeway at 4:45 p.m. Henry suffers from autism and Asperger's syndrome and his family is concerned for his welfare.

Henry will be on foot and likes parks with soccer fields.

He is 5'9" and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Henry was last seen wearing a teal shirt, blue jeans, red Vans sneakers, and a black and white Batman backpack.

A silver alert has also been issued for Henry.

If you have any information on Henry's whereabouts, please call police at 480-644-2211 or dial 911.