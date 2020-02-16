Police searching for missing woman last seen in downtown Gilbert

article

Gilbert Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.

Police say 36-year-old Tiffany Arvizo was out with a family member Saturday night in downtown Gilbert when they became separated around 10:45 p.m. She does not have her phone or wallet with her and has not been heard from since.

Tiffany is 5'2" with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants with a tan-striped shirt and wedged heels.

If anyone has seen Tiffany or has information on her whereabouts, please call the Gilbert Police Department non-emergency line immediately at 480-503-6500.