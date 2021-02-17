Police seek missing Mesa teen last seen on Feb. 16

article

Police in Mesa are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager who was last seen on Feb. 16.

According to police, 16-year-old Max Stapley was last seen on foot at around 8 a.m. near Alma School Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

Stapley suffers from a mental illness and he does not have his prescribed medication.

He is described as a Black male, 6'3", and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with the words "Thrasher," blue jeans, and a grey backpack.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 480-644-2211.

