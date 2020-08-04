Police: Suspect dies after being taken into Phoenix Police custody
article
PHOENIX - A suspect died after being taken into custody by Phoenix Police on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
It happened near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police say the suspect was resisting arrest and the officer and suspect were "struggling" in the middle of the road. At some point, the suspect died for unknown reasons.
The suspect hasn't been identified.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.