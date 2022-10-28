Police: Threat cancels homecoming football game at Buckeye charter school

Officials with the Buckeye Police Department say they are investigating a threat that was reportedly made against a charter school in the West Valley city.

According to a statement by Buckeye Police Sergeant Zachary Astrup, they are aware that a threat has been made against the homecoming football game at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies. That game was supposed to take place on Oct. 28.

"Buckeye police are actively investigating. Because of the nature of this investigation, we are unable to provide additional details at this time," read a portion of Sgt. Astrup's statement.

On the schools Facebook page, officials say the game, along with the homecoming dance that was set to take place on Oct. 29, have been cancelled.

"We have received additional information regarding the situation and at this point, we do not feel safe going forward with any homecoming activities," read a portion of the statement.

The homecoming dance, according to school officials, will be rescheduled for a later date, but the game will not be, as Oct. 28 is the last official date of regular season competition for the high school football conference the school is in.

"There is no indication at this time that the threat will carry over into the school environment as it was specific and isolated to the football game tonight," read a portion of the school's statement.

According to an earlier statement by school officials, they became aware of the direct threat against the homecoming game on Oct. 27, and contacted Buckeye Police.

"They were able to quickly identify the perpetrator of this threat and will be following through with appropriate actions for this crime. The school will be seeking to prosecute this individual," read a portion of the statement.

Neither Buckeye Police nor school officials identified the suspect.

