Police: UArizona student’s shooting death called a homicide

article

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A University of Arizona student has died following a shooting at a parking garage on campus and it’s being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Sunday.

Campus police said officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Cherry Avenue Garage near the McKale Center basketball arena around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police found the student with gunshot wounds and said he pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the student wasn’t released.

The Tucson Police Department has taken over the investigating of the fatal shooting and said it’s an isolated incident.

Police said they’re investigating a backstory that led to a fight between the suspect and victim.

Advertisement

University President Robert C. Robbins sent out a letter saying "there is no indication that the campus community is in danger at this time."