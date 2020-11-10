Police working to identify woman found dead in Phoenix park

article

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who was found dead at a park in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, a woman was found dead on July 28 at a park near Interstate 17 and 16th Street.

Police do not suspect any foul play in the woman's death.

The unidentified victim is described as a white woman who is 20-30 years old. She is 5'5" tall, weighs 152 pounds, and has short blonde hair and brown eyes. The woman has a tattoo of the words "with pain comes strength" on her upper-left chest.

She was wearing a navy blue v-neck scrub-style shirt, a blue and white long-sleeved striped hoodie, and black shorts.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or the medical examiner's office at 602-506-1138.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.