Polls now closed for Phoenix special election; results expected soon

The polls have closed for a special election in the City of Phoenix, where voters are weighing the future of mass rail transit on a proposition asking whether expansion of the light rail system should be permanently halted.

Proposition 105 was placed on this month's ballot after a signature-gathering drive by opponents of a planned 5.5-mile extension of the rail into south Phoenix. A "yes" vote means that extension, along with any other expansion of the light rail, will stop.

Construction of the Valley Metro light rail system began in March 2005, and service was launched in December 2008. The rail is used by high school and college students and working professionals, as well as disabled and elderly who cannot drive. Rail critics point out the rail system is also heavily used by homeless people.

A second measure, Proposition 106, aims to limit the city's spending until its pension debt is significantly reduced.

A group called Building a Better Phoenix organized the anti-rail initiative. Supporters include business owners along the planned south Phoenix extension route and City Council members Sal DiCiccio and Jim Waring.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and the other council members oppose the measure, saying the rail system would lose millions of dollars in federal funds that cannot be used for other purposes. The Greater Phoenix and Arizona Hispanic chambers of commerce, city firefighters, local unions and the AARP chapter also oppose Proposition 105.

Those groups also oppose Proposition 106, saying it could slash funding for libraries and other city services such as public swimming pools and community centers.

Early mail-in ballots have already pushed overall turnout for Tuesday's special election higher than one held four years ago at the height of the Phoenix summer, when many people go on vacation to escape triple-digit temperatures.

Phoenix spokesman Matthew Hamada says that by Friday the City Clerk had received back about 30% of early ballots it had mailed out, or about 21.5% of all registered city voters.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.