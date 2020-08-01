Portion of bridge over Tempe Town Lake to be demolished on Aug. 2

A portion of the bridge over Tempe Town Lake will be demolished on Aug. 2, just days after a train car derailed on the morning of July 29 and caused a massive fire.

The derailment happened around 6 a.m. when a Union Pacific cargo train derailed. It quickly became a hazardous material situation and the public is asked to avoid the area until the scene is investigated completely and made safe once again.

No major injuries were reported in this incident.

On Aug. 2, a demolition company will demolish part of the bridge between the hours of 7 and 9 a.m. and the Tempe Police Department is asking residents in the area to leave the area during the demolition.

Authorities say the demolition will sound like one large aerial firework and will take about 10-15 minutes from start to finish.

A center for residents to go during those 2 hours will be set up at Westside Multi-Generational Center and safety protocols will be in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.