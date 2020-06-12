Positive COVID-19 tests prompt various Valley businesses to close

Officials with three businesses in the Arcadia area of Phoenix say they are temporarily closing their doors after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

Dutch Bros

Earlier in the week, officials with Dutch Bros issued a statement on their website, saying their location near 32nd Street and Indian School Road has been closed after a worker there took a COVID-19 test on June 5, and received a positive test result on June 7. Prior to the positive test, the employee worked late afternoon and evening shifts on June 3 and 4.

Once officials learned of the positive case, they say they immediately began closing procedures.

"As an extra precaution, our Phoenix shop will undergo a third-party deep clean before reopening. We are also coordinating with public health officials to confirm our protocols not only meet, but exceed, expectations," read a portion of the statement.

On Friday night, FOX 10's Justin Lum has learned that the Dutch Bros location was back open the next day following professional cleaning. Dutch Bros officials did not release an update after the news release.

FOX 10 has reached out to officials with the coffee chain for comment.

Hash Kitchen

Officials with Hash Kitchen say someone in close contact with their location near 44th Street and Indian School Road has tested positive for the disease. The restaurant has hired a company to come in and disinfect.

"Hash Kitchen will remain closed until all employees test for Covid-19 and we feel that it is safe to reopen our doors," a portion of the statement read.

The statement was posted on the company's Facebook page on Thursday.

The Porch

Meanwhile, officials with The Porch say someone who visited their location near 40th Street and Indian School Road has tested positive. The restaurant is shutting down so all their workers can get tested.

"During our temporary closure, we will be doing a thorough deep cleaning and sanitizing of the entire building, and we will be completing some planned new construction projects, which will also include special features to help further minimize risk of exposure and transmission," read a portion of the statement.

The statement was posted to the company's Facebook page on Thursday.

San Tan Brewing

On Friday night, officials with SanTan Brewing issued a statement on their Facebook page, saying two of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we’re temporarily closing our Chandler pub, Phoenix pub, and Spirit House," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say their restaurants will be thoroughly sanitized, and they anticipate to reopen on Sunday morning.

"Our doors will re-open once we have ensured that it is safe to serve you again," read a portion of the statement.