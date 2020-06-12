Positive COVID-19 tests result in restaurant closures in Phoenix's Arcadia area

Officials with two Phoenix restaurants say they are temporarily closing their doors after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with Hash Kitchen say someone in close contact with the restaurant has tested positive for the disease. The restaurant has hired a company to come in and disinfect.

"Hash Kitchen will remain closed until all employees test for Covid-19 and we feel that it is safe to reopen our doors," a portion of the statement read.

Meanwhile, officials with The Porch say someone who visited there has tested positive. The restaurant, located at 40th Street and Indian School, is shutting down so all their workers can get tested.

"During our temporary closure, we will be doing a thorough deep cleaning and sanitizing of the entire building, and we will be completing some planned new construction projects, which will also include special features to help further minimize risk of exposure and transmission," read a portion of the statement.

CDC officials say if people choose to dine out, outdoor seating is believed to be a lower-risk dining experience than indoor seating, likely because outdoor seating allowed for steadier airflow. People should also make sure restaurants are still following social distancing guidelines, even on the patio.