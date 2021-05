article

The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a crash at the intersection of State Route 69 northbound at State Route 169.

Northbound SR 69 was closed at SR 169 due to the crash, but has since reopened.

PVPD says to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

