Prescott Valley PD searches for missing teen

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a teen who ran away from her home on Lakeshore Drive.

Police say 15-year-old Makayla Anne Wright left her mother's house without permission sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 11:00 a.m. the following day.

Makayla was last seen wearing blue or black "skinny" style jeans, a black and white tie-dyed AC/DC shirt, black and white Vans shoes, a black Champion hoodie, and brown glasses.

She is described as 5' 4" tall, weighing 115 pounds with dark blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Makayla's whereabouts, please call the Prescott Valley Police Dept. at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai County Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.